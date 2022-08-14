Club América has become an export team of soccer players to European soccer in the last decade. In total, they have been able to send 11 of their players to clubs in the Old Continent between 2013 and 2022, where they have had an income of $63.2 million in sales ever since.
In this way, in the following list we present all the players who have left the Nest to play Europe in that period.
The central defender was the one who started with the wave of azulcremas exported to the Old Continent in 2013, at that time the porto of Portugal was interested in his services in exchange for 6 million dollars.
Later in 2014 the Mexican striker Raul Jimenez left to live his first experience in Europe with Atlético de Madrid of Spain for $12 million.
The multifunctional right back returned to the Old Continent in 2015 with the watford of England, after having shown a great level in Mexico, being transferred by 3 million dollars.
The porto from Portugal turned to another Mexican from the Eagles in 2015 and paid for the midfielder 2 million dollarsbut he was never able to play in the first team and only played in the B team.
A few years later, the azulcrema team exploded into the European market again and in 2019 they sent four players, including their youth squad for 7 million dollars to Real Betis of Spain.
For the summer of 2019, the porto returned for more azulcremas elements, on that occasion, one of them was the Argentine goalkeeper in exchange for $7.7 million.
In the summer of 2019 Porto not only signed Agustin Marchesin and acquired the Colombian attacker for 5 million dollars.
Finally, to close the year 2019, the Ajax Amsterdam he took over the services of the azulcrema youth squad, the pivot left for $7.5 million.
By the beginning of 2020, Real Betis returned to Coapa, but now to take over the services of the Argentine contention for 4 million dollars.
Surprisingly, with Apertura 2022 almost halfway through, the Mexican right-back was signed by the Ajax Amsterdam in exchange of 7 million dollars.
Lastly, it has been the departure of the Mexican midfielder who emerged from the azulcrema quarry who received an offer from Miedz Legnica from Poland by 2 million dollars.
