Radamel Falcao Garcia put the face and does not lose the faith to classify the World Cup in Qatar 2022. In the attention to the press arranged by the Colombian Football Federation, two of the team captains, David Ospina and ‘Tigre’, took charge of the situation to try to give a message of calm to the fans, despite that the option of going to Qatar 2022 was complicated.

These were the main phrases of Falcao in the virtual press conference of the Colombia selection this Sunday, from Córdoba (Argentina).

The group already talked about the defeat against Peru

How the difficult moment is experienced within the group. “The frustration we feel for the defeat against Peru is undeniable, but analyzing the development of the match, the only thing we can blame ourselves for is not taking advantage of the options to score. The team gave everything, they had 30 shots to score and they in the only one they had scored. We already talked about what we had to talk about and today we look at the opportunity we have with Argentina. The odds are against us, but the team believes and the team is going to arrive very strong”.

The anxiety for the lack of goal. “This is part of football and the only way is to keep insisting. We strikers have had this type of streak and the only thing is to insist, at some point the goal is going to open. We have already submitted the teams that have come to Barranquilla Peru did it almost all the time. The fact that we couldn’t score a goal afterwards is something else, but we can only keep insisting.”

The feeling of today being out of the World Cup. “I think that the feeling of not being able to help the team with goals is not good. We strikers sometimes have a harder time. The important thing is that situations are being created, but there are situations that seem supernatural: they take it out of line, it bounces off another… Sometimes you need that luck to hit the post and go in. We have to keep believing, we have experienced hard blows like the defeat against Paraguay in the last tie, we went to Peru and qualified. We are strong as a team, we know what we have done and that gives us peace of mind, we have played good games, we just need to open the goal”.

How they work to return to the goal. “We handle training normally. I don’t want to generalize the plays we’ve had, some we were able to resolve better and others are inexplicable. We can improve on everything. Argentina is a great team, which proposes and goes out to play and that will provide us with spaces for facing the rival goal. We have great players and in the first one that enters, the goal is going to open”.

The atmosphere of pessimism. “For some time now I have lived coming to the National Team as if it were one of the last presentations with the team. The National Team does not notify you, you do not know what can happen. I have seen all the scenarios, but taking into account that the probabilities are against us, we want to defy those odds and to do so we have to believe, it doesn’t matter if the country suddenly doesn’t believe, the team must believe. We don’t want to hear anything, negative messages, but messages that lift the team, that the country is behind. Peru had 300 fans and they cheered all the time. They, even though we subdued them, took the victory and that was partly due to the support of the fans. We hope that the country pushes us.”

The panorama. “I’m not going to promise something that I don’t know is going to happen, but I do promise that as long as there are possibilities, we’re going to fight until the end. We’re going to give ourselves the opportunities and believe that this is possible.”

