The Colombian National Team begins to turn the page of the heavy defeat against Peru, and is already psyched up in Tuesday’s game against Argentina, when only victory serves him.

The team arrived on Argentine soil on Saturday morning and will have a training day this Sunday.

Before, two of the captains and references of the team, Falcao García and David Ospina, give statements.

Ospina’s statements

Fans: “During the match, disappointment was felt; the people who accompany us can react that way when the results are not positive; it was not good that they threw things because they could hit someone: the whistles are good, one as a player is willing to that when the results don’t come”.

Error: “After the game it was difficult because we had the aspiration to achieve the result that would leave us close to the big goal. This is a duel of maximum one day and we have to get ourselves together because we have a final on Tuesday and we have chances to get the classification. You have to think about what’s coming. It was corrected in what had to be corrected… My mistake? It’s about football, it happens, it’s about doing things well. You go out on the pitch to seek the benefit of the National Team and things were not given to us. We had to lose the game and we are in this situation, we are the ones who can take this forward”.

State of mind: “We always live this, in football there are moments of happiness, of sadness, the important thing is that there is a dawn, that there is a chance and we are going to fight until the end, we gather ourselves in what we have been doing; in those six matches nobody passed us over, Colombia tried to propose and get the results”.

Responsibilities: “We are all responsible; we try to do things well, the rivals prepare to face Colombia, we wanted to go forward to look for the points, the teacher prepares the matches in the best way to achieve the results. We have to get up, we have what to face these three games in the best way”.

Low Argentina: “Argentina, we know its potential, its players. They have been doing things very well. The players are experienced, from Europe, they show it in their clubs. They have enough players.”

Experienced players: “It is time not to change anything but to continue contributing what each one has in the best way, the game that Colombia wants, what the teacher proposes for this game.”

Barranquilla: “In Barranquilla they have qualified for the world championships twice, it is difficult to play in Barranquilla, things have not turned out quite the way they wanted. It is a question of the moment”.

