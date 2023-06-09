In the middle of a demonstration held at the facilities of the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office, a woman who identified herself as an official of that institution launched threats against the relatives and friends of lesly martinez.

In a video that has gone viral on social networks, you can see who was presumed to be “employee of the FGJCDMX” addressing the protesters in a derogatory manner and warning them about the arrival of other people from the Bravo neighborhood of Tepito that they would support her in the face of the blockade that they were carrying out in the accesses of the dependency.

With a defiant tone that earned him the nickname #LadyTepitoThe woman expressed: “Nothing else, don’t stare at me very ver#$% because you don’t even know what to do$%& with me. Right now under Tepito’s putirrucas and the ch$%& won’t even see it#$% they’re going to put up with it. I’m also a woman and I don’t do those ma$%& (…) Stand in the corner, wey, I’m already here with the lawyer, bring three of my aunts too because they’re getting good to see#$%”.

He threatens and leaves…

After launching her threats, the alleged official of the capital’s Prosecutor’s Office withdrew from the place, leaving an atmosphere of tension and consternation among those present.

Faced with this situation, the FGJ offered the relatives of Lesly Martínez a dialogue table with personnel specialized in the issues of femicides, disappeared persons, human rights, and attention to victims.

However, he did not rule on the actions of the alleged official who threatened the protesters; she only reported later that said woman is not on the agency’s payroll.

Lesly Martinez case

It should be remembered that the protest by the relatives and friends of Lesly Martínez was aimed at demanding justice for the death of this 30-year-old girl, who had been reported missing on April 30 after traveling to Morelos with her partner, Alberto. N”. On May 16, Lesly’s lifeless body was found in the municipality of Huitzuco de los Figueroa, Guerrero.

The story of Lesly Martínez Collín dates back to April 30, when she left her home in the Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office to go to the state of Morelos in the company of her apparent sentimental partner, Alejandro Alberto “N”, who was also reported missing in that moment.

On May 16, the FGJ reported that the body of a woman with characteristics similar to those of Lesly Martínez had been found in the municipality of Huitzuco de los Figueroa, Guerrero. The next day, Lesly’s family confirmed that it was indeed the body of the young woman who had disappeared on April 30, plunging her loved ones into deep sadness and demanding answers about what happened.