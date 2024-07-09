Great sadness surrounding the very particular story of the young man who died in circumstances that are still to be clarified. The funeral ceremony will require a truly special presence of all the friends and acquaintances of the young man Alex Marangon. “Come to Alex’s funeral dressed in all the colors of the world, as he would have wanted,” this is the invitation from the 25-year-old’s family.

The Venetian boy was found lifeless in the Piave after participating in a very special rite, defined by some as shamanic, near the town of Vidor. The Treviso Prosecutor’s Office is currently investigating for murder, given the evidence found on Alex Marangon’s body.

After the autopsythe prosecutors have authorized the delivery of the body to the relatives, thus allowing for the organization of the funeral and burial of the boy. The last farewell to the bartender who worked in Marcon will be held on Saturday 13 July with a religious ceremony in the parish church SS. Patroni d’Europa in Marcon, as the boy’s parents wanted.

On the funeral posterthe family also wanted to include a phrase, in addition to the photo of him smiling. “We will celebrate life by thanking it for the beauty that is inside and outside of us, with eyes and hearts filled with love,” reads the quote next to Alex’s face. The text in the poster continues: “It will be an unforgettable journey, it will be the journey of a life that never ends.”

Alex Marangon’s mother, father and sister have announced that, in lieu of flowers, they will accept donations to be donated to charity. Some small provisions to pay homage in the best way to such a special boy say “colorful clothing, as he would have wanted”. This is written by the family members who also ask for “respect and understanding, both for the emotional difficulty of this painful moment, and for the respect of the confidentiality of the investigations”.

The investigation into the tragic death of the 25-year-old, apparently beaten to deathcontinue. Investigators are focusing their attention on two participants in the shamanic rite in the Santa Bona Abbey in Vidor. It seems that two participants followed the young man to the river and then came back. Perhaps a video from the municipal cameras managed to capture a man, perhaps Alex Marangon, fleeing from the abbey, followed by two figures, two Colombian managers of the ceremony. The organizer of the rite, Andrea Zuin, has already assured that they are ready to collaborate with justice.