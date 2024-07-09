Spain will play the semi-final of the Euro 2024 against. In the lead-up to the match, let’s review which players are at risk of being suspended for the tournament final.
According to UEFA regulations, a red card means a player is suspended for the next match. A player who receives two yellow cards during the competition suffers the same sanction. So far, there is no major news for those who follow football on a daily basis.
However, this rule does not apply throughout the tournament. At the end of the quarter-finals, the yellow card counter is reset. In the semi-finals, no player is threatened with such a sanction. For the final, players will not have back pain and will be able to play without pressure.
The yellow cards received in the group stage almost cost French coach Didier Deschamps dearly. Only Adrien Rabiot was suspended and served his time against Portugal in the quarter-finals.
The Juventus midfielder will be available again against Spain. However, on the other hand, two players who are usually starters for La Roja will miss the match due to suspension: Dani Carvajal and Robin Le Normand.
More Euro 2024 news:
#Spain #France #players #risk #suspended #missing #Euro #final
Leave a Reply