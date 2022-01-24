Among the characters that attract attention in Kimetsu no Yaiba it is without a doubt Zenitsu Agatsuma. He’s kind of love it or hate it. Some people can’t stand the way they behave or make a fool of themselves.

Especially when his most cowardly and fearful side comes to light. But that is only part of his personality. When he is asleep or sleepwalking his character changes completely. And he showed it last weekend.

Kimetsu no Yaiba lives a great moment

The main battle of Entertainment District Arc is at its peak and ufotable, the studio in charge of the anime, shows its great experience by masterfully animating it.

It’s like that again Zenitsu he can show off his lightning breathing techniques. While Tengei-Uzui Y Tanjirou Kamado deal with Gyutarōboth he and Hashibira Inosuke face Daki.

But fighting all together in one place has many disadvantages.

Kimetsu no Yaiba breaks fans’ hearts with cute Nezuko scene

It’s why Zenitsu decided to apply the old saying of ‘divide and rule’ in Kimetsu no Yaiba. Quick as lightning, he applied one of his attacks against Daki, sending her flying and causing her to remain on the ceiling.

This is how he was able to give a greater room for maneuver to Tengei Y Tanjirou to deal with the bloody blades of Gyutarō. Now Zenitsu he will be able to collect his ‘revenge’ with Daki, for the damage he caused to the girls in his service.

There are things that Zenitsu cannot tolerate.

Especially one of them who pulled her by the ear and made her bleed. It may be that Zenitsu engage in problematic behavior, but that doesn’t mean you overlook abuse against a woman.

So now he is locked in a deadly duel at the side of Inosuke against Daki. As revealed in the anime, she was a victim in the past, but decided to become a victimizer. As a demon he has claimed many lives.

But she didn’t do it alone, she had the help of her brother. Gyutarō. We will have to see how things evolve in the anime of Kimetsu no Yaiba. What is true is that ufotable he seems to outdo himself with each episode.

The quality of the animation, the camera angles and the fluidity of the battles really shine. The professionals who work within the studio are giving their best to offer the best possible experience.

Fountain.