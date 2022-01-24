Imminent risk of invasion or intimidation to impose their views on the West? Russian troops concentrated on the border of Ukraine offer to Moscow a wide range of options, according to experts, who believe a selective military intervention What a massive operation.

In the last few hours, NATO announced that it will deploy warships and combat aircraft in Eastern Europe, while U.S He said that he suspects sending troops to this area in the midst of an escalation context. For its part, Moscow accused the West to “exacerbate” tensions and said his counterpart is causing “hysteria” in Europe.

The Kremlin, although he denies any plan of attack, insists that the de-escalation requires written guarantees for his security, in particular with respect to NATO, which plans to reinforce its presence in this area of ​​​​historical Russian influence.

In recent weeks, Russia has deployed several tens of thousands of soldiers, tanks and artillery near the Ukrainian border, with the help of military resources from the far east of the country.

In addition, “the Russians have announced a large-scale exercise in Belarus, from February 9 to 20, in which they are moving all kinds of military equipment, combat aircraft, anti-aircraft missiles, etc.”, says William Alberque, director of research of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

As a result, “Ukraine will be completely surrounded by almost a hundred joint Russian combat groups,” he states: to the north, Belarus, to the south, the Russian presence in the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea annexed in 2014, and to the east, the Donbass, plunged into a war with pro-Russian separatists.

The heads of US and Moscow diplomacy, Antony Blinken and Serguei Lavrov, met last week in Geneva to try to defuse tensions over Ukraine. Photo: Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP

climatic factor

“From a military point of view, Russia is preparing for the full range of eventualities, from psychological upheaval – through cyber and informational means – to a massive invasion,” says Mathieu Boulègue of the British think tank Chatham House. .

For Moscow, the question is no longer “if”, but “when” and “how” to intervene in Ukraine, said the expert, who believes that “Russia is just waiting for an excuse”.

Especially since Moscow is under time pressure because it is “difficult to keep 85,000 or 100,000 soldiers away from their bases for a long time. You have to maintain their operational capacity and their deployment has a significant logistical cost,” says Boulègue.

In addition, there is the climatic factor.

“In my opinion, Russia has a window of opportunity now and until temperatures start to rise again in Ukraine. Starting in the spring, armored vehicles would be a nightmare to maneuver in soggy terrain,” says William Alberque.

Some European military intelligence services, especially the French ones, are much more cautious than the American ones about Russian offensive intentions in Ukraine.

The four experts interviewed by AFP they believe that the most likely option is to attack strategic targets without crossing the border.

“The forces concentrated along the Ukrainian border are not enough for a massive invasion and occupation of the country,” said Pavel Baev, of the Peace Research Institute in Oslo, recalling that “when the Soviet Union invaded Czechoslovakia in 1968, it sent at least twice as many troops as Russia has deployed on the Ukrainian border.

According to the researcher, the escalation will rather take the form of “air strikes, against which Ukraine is vulnerable” due to the lack of air defenses and strong air forces.

“Russia has no interest in invading Ukraine. The political and military cost of occupying that territory would be too great. Putin does not need this to create a form of victory,” agrees Mathieu Boulègue.

“It could be limited to using artillery fire and airstrikes to decapitate the Ukrainian command and control centers, to destroy their retaliatory capacity, without having to displace Russian troops,” he adds.

An analysis also shared by Keir Giles, from the UK’s Conflict Studies Research. “Moscow can achieve its goals by many other means than invading Ukraine. Russia has already achieved its main goal: to push the United States to discuss the future of the European security architecture,” he says.

The US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, met on Friday in Geneva with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, at a time of heightened tension between Moscow, on the one hand, and Washington and its European partners, on the other.

Blinken warned that if Russia crossed the border it would provoke a “quick and tough” reaction from the United States, which suspects that Moscow wants to invade Ukraine.

