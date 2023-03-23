Home page World

Huge goldfish throw Canada’s lakes before an almost impossible task. © Fishheries and Oceans / Sceneshot Twitter

Canada’s lakes have not just been hit by a goldfish plague since yesterday. But the extent is becoming increasingly dramatic for the sensitive ecosystem.

British Columbia – Canada faces a plague. In recent years, the World drew attention to the problem of goldfish as an invasive species. However, the government seems to have found no remedy, especially in the lakes of British Columbia, to get the situation under control. Again and again there are new horror reports and especially pictures showing huge goldfish that have absolutely nothing to do with the fish that live in many aquariums in Germany.

A remarkable miracle, like the sighting of a monkfish in the Baltic Sea, but it is not, since the goldfish do not encounter any natural predators in the Canadian lakes. Much more decisive for the goldfish plague in Canada, however, is that the animals are among the most fertile species of all and can lay up to 150,000 eggs a year. In addition, the goldfish in the wild are also a lot larger, even real cavemen.

Goldfish plague in Canada: “As big as a football”

A professor at Thompson Rivers University provides an explanation for the extreme growth. “The goldfish are not the small specimens from the pet shop. In fact, the fish in nature are much larger,” explains Brian Heise, who, in addition to his professorship, was also the former chairman of the “Invasive Species Council of BC”, in his explanations Outdoor Life.

In his estimation, under the right conditions and the right water temperature, the fish can become “as big as a football”. Which isn’t as magical as that Encounter with the largest shark in the world or that monster shark bigger than a submarine. In addition, goldfish spawners are able to lay up to 50,000 eggs in one go and up to three times in warm summers.

Plague Hits Canada’s Lakes: Goldfish Produce ‘Clones Of Themselves’

“They don’t even need a male for that,” Heise continues to explain the goldfish plague that has been hitting Canada’s lakes for a long time. “They can take advantage of a process called gynogenesis, in which the female uses sperm from the male of an alien species, triggering growth even though they aren’t fertilized.” So it produces clones of itself. This is how goldfish spread particularly quickly.”

This explosion in the goldfish population is causing local scientists to worry about the local fish species. The salmon population in particular could suffer because the fish could possibly transmit diseases and parasites to the native animals. They also threaten to eat away the food of other animals and further impair the sensitive ecosystem in Canada. (mst)