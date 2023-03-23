The building blocks for a new Lego racing game are ready. The all-ages toy company is building suspense towards the unveiling of Lego 2K Drive, which takes place tomorrow. By the way, the images above are just right Forza Horizon 4because there are no screenshots of the new game yet.

Lego posted a video announcing a ‘driving game’ that is being developed together with 2K Games. It is not known exactly what the game will look like, but it looks like it will be an open-world game. So one where you can drive around freely. Then Lego comes up with a competitor Forza Horizon or Need for Speed?

Why we think you can drive freely? XboxEra podcast found a job posting from Visual Concepts company a while ago. This company owns 2K Games, among others. The job posting looked for a developer of “an unannounced, open-world racing game with a major licensee.”

Rumors about 2K’s Lego racing game

There would already be a closed beta of the game. Images of this trial version already leaked, but those videos have now been taken offline. The only official image can be found below. The left part of the image suggests that you can race on water in addition to driving on land. Tomorrow is the official announcement.