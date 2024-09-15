The escalation of violence that has been experienced in Mexico in recent days, shortly before the end of the six-year term of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has led the governors of 4 states to cancel the celebration of the national holidays On the occasion of the Independence of Mexico to be celebrated on the night of September 15 with the famous Shout.

The most notorious case of Culiacanthe capital of Sinaloa, which since last Monday has not stopped presenting armed clashes throughout the week that have paralyzed the city and the daily life of its inhabitants.

Faced with this climate of insecurity, the Governor of Sinaloa, the Morena member Rubén Rocha Moyaannounced that the Mexican Independence celebrations would be cancelled: “I want to announce that we have decided that the celebration of the Grito on September 15 will be suspended, there will be no celebration whatsoever, neither public nor private,” he said.

In addition to Sinaloa, in Galeana, Nuevo Leonit was decided to cancel the celebrations due to several criminal acts.

“The city council of Galeana, Nuevo León, in agreement and by unanimous decision, informs the citizens that in accordance with the exceptional circumstances and in order to guarantee the safety and protection of all, public celebrations and festivities on the occasion of September 15 and 16 have been suspended,” the authorities reported.

He Cotija municipalityin Michoacanreported that celebrations will not be held in his town either following the acts of violence reported in recent days in municipalities such as Aquila, Chinicuila, Uruapan and Morelia.

“After a thorough analysis and in agreement with the school directors, we have come to the conclusion that our municipality is not currently in optimal conditions to hold the traditional parade on September 16, as well as all the related civic and sports activities,” reported the City Council of Cotija.

These states are added Chiapas with 13 municipalities without the famous celebration of the Grito: Comalapa Border, Chicomuselo, La Grandeza, Bellavista, Siltepec. El Porvenir, Motozintla, Bejucal de Ocampo, Mazapa de Madero, Amatenango de la Frontera, Pantelho and Altamirano.

AMLO’s last cry

This Sunday, the 15th, everything is ready to celebrate the last Grito led by President López Obrador.

The president revealed in his La Mañanera conference on Friday the 13th that he will ‘sing’ at least Two new harangues during the event.

“There are many reasons to celebrate, for us it is the last ‘Grito’, but we are in an exceptional moment when the heart begins to shout ‘Long live Mexico’ now more than ever before,” he added.

