CDMX.- The senator of the PAN, Xóchitl Gálvez, chained herself to the platform of the Old Mansion of Xicótencatlformer seat of the Senate of the Republic, to demand the appointment of the commissioners of the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI).

Through her social networks, Xóchitl Gálvez showed herself chained to a chair in the Xicoténcatl rostrum, after Alejandro Armenta summoned the Morena senators and their allies to meet in the old legislative headquarters due to tTakeover of the Senate rostrum by the opposition.

“I have put a couple of chains, as a protest about what Morena and her allies do not want to name the INAI commissioner and therefore this body is inoperative,” denounced the PAN member in a video on Twitter.

“We’re just asking for a commissioner to be named. The one they want Transparency already. I’ll be here in protest,” she insisted as she kept herself chained to a chair.

However, the attempt by the PAN senator failed, since the morenistas also held their regular session on Friday night, but instead of the rostrum they decided to meet in the Xicoténcatl courtyard.

Meanwhile, opposition legislators maintained the seizure of the rostrum at the Senate headquarters that began on Thursday to demand at least one appointment from INAI that would allow it to operate.

Xóchitl Gálvez chained herself to a chair to prevent Morena from sitting in the gallery of the Vieja Casona Xicoténcatl. Photo: Facebook

On Friday, during the takeover, dozens of citizens demonstrated outside the Senate to “defend” the INAI, summoned by civil organizations close to the opposition bloc, such as Civil Society Mexico, the National Civic Front and United Mexico, which previously called for demonstrations in INE defense.

In the afternoon, senators from Morena and their allies from PT, PVEM and Encuentro Social met with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the National Palace, hours after the president asked INAI to disappear without hesitation.