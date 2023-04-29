The Champions League in Italy is at stake. This afternoon, Roma and Milan meet at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, or what is the same, the fifth and fourth classified in Serie A respectively. Both teams are tied at 56 points, three behind Juventis, which is third, and two ahead of Inter Milan, which occupies the sixth table. Both teams are fighting for that fourth and last position that gives access to play in the Champions League next season and they know that getting the three points today against a direct rival would be a great step towards achieving their goal.
One of the big unknowns of this match was knowing if Paulo Dybala was playing, since the Argentine player suffered an injury that has had his participation in the air until now.
What injury does Paulo Dybala have?
The Argentine player finished the match against Atalanta with discomfort and in the first explorations they advanced from the dlub who suffered a sprained ankle. Fortunately for Mourinho’s team, Dybala only has one blow and although caution has been advised, he is fit to play in this decisive duel against Milan.
Will Dybala play against Milan?
The Argentine player has entered the squad for the match but will have to watch the start of the game from the bench. As we say, Mourinho wants to be careful so that the ankle of his great star does not suffer any discomfort again and he will start the game as a substitute.
We’ll see how the game develops and if the Portuguese coach decides to give him a few minutes.
Roma vs Milan starting lineup
Goalie: Rui Patrick
Defenses: Mancini, Ibanez, Kumbulla
Midfielders: Çelik, Cristante, Matic, Spinazzola
Half Point: pellgrini
Forwards: Belotti, Abraham
