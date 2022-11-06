Aryna Sabalenka beats Iga Swiatek in the Wta Finals

Aryna Sabalenka on fire al Wta Finals 2022: the 24 year old Belarusian he beat no less Iga Swiateknumber one of the world tennis who reached the semifinal with 67 wins and 8 defeats this season (and had lost just 13 games in three elimination matches), but who could do nothing against the 24-year-old Belarusian (currently 7 in the WTA ranking) in the challenge of Dickies Arena texana of Fort Worth. A surprise victory, which avenges the four defeats suffered during the season.







Aryna Sabalenka, the Belarusian Tiger of world tennis

Nicknamed the Tiger of Belarus (he has a tattoo on his left arm that depicts a hungry-eyed feline, never satiated and his motto is “Fight, keep fighting, on every single point”), Aryna Sabalenka – born in Minsk, daughter of a former hockey player and raised admiring Serena Williams And Maria Sharapova – confirmed this year (second in a row) to be one of the best eight singles tennis players in the world, she won 10 WTA titles with three Grand Slam semifinals: one at Wimbledon in 2021 (this year she was not admitted due to the Russia-Ukraine war) and two at the United States Open (last year and in this 2022).





Aryna Sabalenka, doubles Grand Slam victories

Aryna Sabalenka she is also and above all a great doubler: paired with Elise Mertens won it US Open 2019 el‘Australian Open 2021, in addition to the WTA 1000’s Indian Wells And You love me in 2019.







