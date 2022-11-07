HS Turku | Duck liver for the president, pizza for the prime minister’s entourage – This is what the Turku city management represents

HS’s investigation revealed shortcomings in the receipt practices of the city of Turku. HS listed the Turku management’s favorite restaurants. However, the wet lunches of managers are already a thing of the past, laments the restaurateur. The total number of restaurant purchases is a small drop in the city’s hundreds of millions of service purchases.

Rami Nieminen HS

2:00 am

One October on Saturday, an authoritative group gathers in the corner cabinet of the restaurant Suomalainen Pohja.

Right at the beginning, the waiters bring three bottles of chablis to the table. Most guests also like a martini, even though the day is barely half over.