The passion for dancing does not unite them. Despite the fact that they operate in the same artistic medium, Arturo Chumbe and Anthony Aranda do not enjoy a good relationship. Recently, the famous choreographer who for many years was part of the Gisela Valcárcel program revealed that he is not a friend of the “Activator”.

In an interview, the dancer recalled that on one occasion he shared with Melissa Paredes’ boyfriend; However, he mentioned that he “is not a saint of her devotion.”

What did Arturo Chumbe say about Anthony Aranda?

Arturo Chumbe was consulted in an interview for El Popular about his relationship with the ‘Activator’ and said: “I’m not friends with him”.

“He is a very talented boy, and he must know where to take his artistic branch,” he added at the press conference of the global ecological cause Green Hearts, by the artist Richard Torres. “It’s not my favorite saint, but there it is (laughs)”, commented the choreographer.

Melissa Paredes surprised the “Activator” on her birthday

Regarding the Bad Bunny concert in our country, Melissa Paredes took advantage of this opportunity to organize a party for her partner Anthony Aranda with the theme of ‘Bad Rabbit’.

“Happy Birthday my love. I hope you loved your surprise, baby!”expressed the participant of “The great show”.

It is worth mentioning that Anthony Aranda could return as Melissa’s dance partner if he reaches the final of the program. This was stated by the actress a few days ago.