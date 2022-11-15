Russian attack | Russia apparently hit NATO country Poland with missiles – this is known about the case

The US Department of Defense, the Pentagon, has yet to confirm what happened.

Russian fired missiles have fallen in the Polish town of Przewodów and killed two people, says news agency AP citing a US security source.

Przewodów is located about ten kilometers from the Ukrainian border. On Tuesday, Russia carried out large-scale missile strikes on Ukraine, and the missiles that apparently fell on Poland are related to this.

Poland’s Radio ZET reported on Tuesday evening that two “hoax missiles” fell in Przewodów.

Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki has called an urgent meeting of the Security Council, said the government spokesperson Piotr Müller on Twitter on Tuesday night.

Poland is a member of the military alliance NATO. If a Russian missile is confirmed as the cause of the Przewodów explosion, it will be the first time that a Russian missile has hit Poland or NATO territory in general.

Also the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán has called a meeting of the Defense Council, reports news agency AFP.

of the United States The Ministry of Defense Pentagon is not yet able to confirm what happened, the Reuters news agency reported at 9:00 PM Finnish time. The Pentagon said it was currently investigating the situation.

A video has been published on Twitter, which is very likely filmed at the scene:

Estonia and Latvia recently commented on the missile strike.

“The latest news from Poland is very worrying,” the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on Twitter. “We keep each other closely informed with Poland and other allies. Estonia is ready to defend NATO soil to the last inch.”

Minister of Defense of Latvia Artis Pabriks on the other hand, condemned the “criminal regime of Russia”.

By half past ten, the Russian government had not commented on the incident in any way.

Oil the flow in the Russian Družba oil pipeline has been interrupted, news agencies report late Tuesday evening. Družba goes through Ukraine to Central Europe like Hungary.

The interruption of the oil flow may be related to Russian missile attacks in Ukraine.

