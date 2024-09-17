OVS Group has announced the launch of a prototype software based on generative artificial intelligence, designed to transform content creation for its e-commerce site. This innovative tool aims to optimize the quality and efficiency of digital content production, leveraging the latest technologies in the field of Generative AI. The tool uses artificial intelligence to generate textual and visual content in line with the characteristics of the collections. Tested on a wide range of products, it has demonstrated high adaptability, essential to meet the ever-changing needs of the fashion industry. Currently implemented for the PIOMBO Contemporary collections on ovs.it, its use is expected to be extended to all the Group’s brands.

Matteo Molon, Digital Business Director of the OVS Group, highlights the importance of integrating Generative AI into business processes. In addition to content generation, the tool can detect and correct inconsistencies between images and data, connecting hundreds of thousands of attributes in a rapid and scalable way. Human intervention remains crucial to ensure the balance between creativity and artificial intelligence, optimizing product descriptions and accelerating time-to-market.

The adoption of this technology, according to the company, not only accelerates time to market, but also improves the quality of product descriptions, positively influencing consumers’ purchasing decisions. Accurate and detailed descriptions improve the shopping experience, making customers more informed and aware. The product is the result of a collaboration between OVS Innovazione e Sostenibilità, the Polytechnic University of Bari and its spin-off Wideverse. This project is part of a broader investment plan launched in 2021 with the Puglia Region, aimed at creating a technological innovation hub in the fashion retail sector. Future prospects include the expansion of AI functionality and its application on an even larger scale within the OVS Group.