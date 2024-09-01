42-year-old TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak showed off her figure in a black bikini

Russian TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak showed off her figure in a bikini. She posted these photos on her Instagram page (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

In the footage, the 42-year-old journalist posed in a black swimsuit on a yacht. The outfit in question had a deep neckline that partially exposed her chest. In addition, the star wore sunglasses and bracelets. “I’m saying goodbye to the summer of 2024, it brought wonderful projects, a month of varied family trips, a love for classical music and many, many warm meetings,” she captioned the photo.

