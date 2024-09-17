Although FC Barcelona have had a dream start to the season, with five wins in as many games, the situation could get complicated. On Sunday, against Girona, the Blaugrana began their first marathon that will include seven games in 21 days (one every three), before the international break. Many players are in the infirmary and an update on them has been leaked.
Fati, Fermin Lopez, Gavi, De Jong, Olmo, Christensen, Araujo and Bernal. This is the long list of injuries that Hansi Flick has. Despite this, FC Barcelona continues, but with the arrival of the Champions League and the busier calendar, the club almost urgently needs to start recovering some of its unavailable players.
Especially with the most recent injury, that of Dani Olmo, who was walking on water before suffering a thigh strain on Sunday.
#Barcelonas #injured #players #recovered
Leave a Reply