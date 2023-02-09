Bari, February 9. (Adnkronos Salute)

At the Policlinico di Bari, artificial intelligence supports the early detection of breast cancer thanks to an innovative software that assists breast specialists in interpreting ultrasound images for a more accurate diagnosis of suspicious lesions. In a few seconds, an artificial intelligence algorithm compares the 3D ultrasound image of the patient’s breast on the couch with almost a million ultrasound images of malignant and benign breast lesions from sources around the world and sends an alert to the breast specialist with the percentage of malignancy or benignity of the lesion, on the basis of some characteristics that are precisely described to the doctor.

“This innovative software, which the Policlinico di Bari is testing among the first centers in Europe, combined with the Abus ultrasound system, provides us with decision support and can guide us faster in identifying suspicious lesions especially where there are numerous nodules or in women with dense breast tissue”, explains Marco Moschetta, coordinator of the Breast Care Unit of the Polyclinic of Bari. “If a suspicious lesion is identified – he adds – the next phase is that of biopsy and we are equipped with a breast biopsy table with stereotactic 3D tomosynthesis that improves the precision and accuracy of the exam”.

“The Bari Polyclinic – explains the general manager Giovanni Migliore – is called upon to carry out exclusively second-level breast radiodiagnostic activities. In recent years we have equipped ourselves with the latest generation equipment, we have a high-level Brest unit and with the establishment of the The breast surgery unit has created an integrated path for women’s health which in the last year has become the first reference center in Puglia for interventional breasts”.