It is not the least that says that SUVs will disappear from this globe.

We all have an opinion about SUVs. One swears by it and should not think about having to get into a small and low car. The other is horrified by those heavy baking animals. Sometimes it is so bad that they deflate the tires of SUVs. Just as a statement.

And for the haters there is good news; SUVs are going to disappear from this planet. At least says Vincent Cobée and that’s the CEO of Citroën so he should know. According to him, the riding mastodon no longer has a future and the type will therefore disappear, he says against the British Autocar.

He says that in the near future car manufacturers will focus on maximally streamlined cars with a low weight. In combination with the latest electrical gadgets, this is the future of the automotive industry, according to him. And so from what we’re going to see down the road.

And in principle the best man is right; no matter how nice SUVs may be to drive, they don’t make any sense realistically. The air resistance is enormous, they are heavy and always guzzle more fuel than a lighter variant. A logical case, that they will disappear.

Does the best man have a point?

And if you look a little further, you can actually see that this revolution has already started. The latest electric cars are generally already lower and more streamlined than the current SUVs. Just look at all those EQs from Mercedes or the new Lucid Air.

Only the weight of an EV is soon at the same or higher level than that of an SUV with a combustion engine. According to the CEO, Citroën can achieve this by insisting that ‘range anxiety’ is in the mind and that it really isn’t that bad if an EV ‘only’ travels 400 kilometers. Saves a lot in battery weight if you make it smaller.

Anyway. So SUVs are going to disappear. What do you think about that? Do you applaud it, or would you rather see more than less of those moving sea containers.

