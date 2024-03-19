Striscia la Notizia delivered a new Golden Tapir to Fedez, a few days after the announcement of the closure of the podcast “Muschio Selvaggio”.

The classic career “award” could not be missing, yet another one to put on the bulletin board, for the Milanese rapper. Whether you place it in the house where he lives now or put it in a dark basement doesn't matter, because Strip the News wanted to reach anyway Fedez. And he also got some information from him about his life after the separation with Chiara Ferragni.

Valerio Staffelli, the correspondent of Strip the Newsthen delivered a new one Golden tapir in Fedez. But this time it is the announcement of the closure of the “Muschio Selvaggio” podcast that takes center stage. One of the most followed podcasts in Italy is facing a series of obstacles due to a legal case between the two former partners behind the format, Fedez and Luis Sal.

On the end of “Muschio Selvaggio” Fedez avoided attributing the blame to anyone in particular, defining the situation as “unpleasant”. In the farewell message to the podcast fans I wanted to underline a goodbye for other contents rather than a definitive stop. Fedez, in fact, thinks that the project is valid and “will carry it forward in a new form”.

About the breakup with Chiara Ferragni, we know, there has been talk of conspiracies, organized crises, moving scenes to create an audience. Faced with the hypothesis of a marketing strategy behind the breakup with Chiara Ferragni, Fedez preferred to continue with the line pursued so far, thinking about his priority, that is, his children, without fueling controversy.

On the gossip he had revealed about a Fedez's kiss to another woman in Paris, the singer categorically denied. “Have you seen any videos or photos? Did you know that that influencer came out with a song at midnight on the same day?”. In short, as usual, without video or photographic evidence there is no gossip that matters. During the short report, the rapper appeared calm, not at all upset by Staffelli's arrival, also because the two have known each other for years.