The statement was made after he and his brother Abraham were called “sons of a bitch” by Eduardo Bolsonaro.

Former special adviser to the Presidency, Arthur Weintraub, claimed that he and his brother, the former Minister of Education, Abraham Weintraub, received threats from President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) while living in the United States.

The brothers announced the live “Conservative Reaction” that will take place this Sunday (24.Apr.2022) at 9 pm, on the former minister’s YouTube channel. On his Telegram account, Abraham Weintraub said he will “open game” about how the government dismisses its supporters.

In your official account at twitterArthur calls his followers to watch the live and said that it will end with “this story of ingratitude”in reference to President Bolsonaro’s son’s criticism of the Weintraub brothers.

“He arrives. He gave. Tonight at 9 pm we are going to tell you about the threats we received there in the US from the President of the Republic. We will tell you today. End this story of ingratitude, ‘you are ungrateful, who are you’. Let’s tell everything today. Watch there. You will see the truth”he said.

WEINTRAUB X BOLSONARO

the deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) cursed the Weintraub brothers on Friday (22.Abr. Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ). “They are sons of a bitch!”wrote the Chief Executive’s son 03 in his profile on twitter.

Arthur Weintraub had said that pardoning Daniel Silveira created “bad precedent”.

“Then you’ll want to compare what happened to Daniel with a guy up front who’s been convicted of corruption, money laundering, saying ‘no, this too, there’s already a precedent’. It’s amazing, I never thought I’d see such a thing.”said Arthur.

After being cursed by the president’s son, the ex-minister responded to the congressman on his Twitter this Saturday (Apr 23).

“I wait for @BolsonaroSP to look for me, after offending my late mother […]. Want to chat privately? Debate in public? Sooner or later I will find you (and this is not a threat of physical violence) and you will not like it“, said Weintraub.