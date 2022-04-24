Cartagena begins to earn the fame of giant killers this season. Luis Carrión’s team is ninth classified, has mathematically saved the category and has 52 points in the locker. Almost half of them (23) have been achieved against rivals who double and even quintuple their money.

Efesé has a salary limit of 5.4 million euros, as of the updated date of March 2022. It is the third lowest spending limit in the Second Division, only ahead of Lugo (5.1) and Amorebieta (4, 7). The Albinegro team has been able in 37 days to beat rivals that surpass it in economic capacity to make signings and make squads.

Also several who double their budget. The last case is that of Girona, which is close to 10 ten million and last Saturday it took a win (3-0) from Cartagonova. Sporting did it much earlier, with 9.9, the first of the three leaders that Cartagena has knocked down (1-0). Then other roosters did it like Almería (0-1) and Eibar (4-1), who have 10.3 and 30.1 million salary limits. Within that package points were also taken from Leganés (26.4 million), Málaga (12.6) and Real Sociedad B (12.4). Also to Tenerife (9.3) and almost to Valladolid (29.8).