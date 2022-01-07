The first weeks at the helm of his favorite team were certainly not characterized by serenity.

Ronaldo the Phenomenon challenged in Brazil by Cruzeiro fans. It happens when you take off the shoes of a footballer and put on those of president. The first weeks at the helm of his favorite team were certainly not characterized by serenity.

DIFFICULTY’ – the Phenomenon, accounts in hand, has become the protagonist of several … scissors. No athletic gesture, but a clean cut in salaries and costs. And the last to pay the price after the Luxembourg coach is the home idol Fabio. the club has confirmed through its website that goalkeeper Fàbio will no longer be part of the team. Enough to enrage the fans and force the management to issue a statement after many fans gathered around the club’s headquarters and insulted Ronaldo and other executives.

EXPLANATION – Il Fenomeno has chosen the path of clarification through official channels. “Cruzeiro clarifies to the fans why the goalkeeper Fábio failed to renew. It is essential to remember that the club is facing a huge reorganization challenge that must be planned and executed with the survival of the club in mind. In this sense, the restructuring must take place in several areas. : financial, organizational, administrative and, of course, sporting. Many decisions although not popular must be made in relation to a blueprint for a long-term plan aimed at building a team that matches the history and greatness of the club but is also sustainable “.

DISCARDED – Ronaldo proposed a contract but the goalkeeper, 41, rejected it. “We believe it is essential to clarify that the will of Cruzeiro was to continue the contract with the player even if not for the same period as the athlete wanted. Cruzeiro tried to respect the importance and career of a player who has been linked for 18 years at the club. He was offered an important contract, almost unreasonable for the coffers of a club in financial difficulty, but the proposal was not accepted by the athlete and his agent. It is no longer possible to bear a certain type of expense and there is no other way to maintain the history of one of the greatest football teams in the world than by responsible management, with employees and athletes aligned with this thinking. “

