To provide assistance and help 24/7 in August, the Artemisia Foundation is making its toll-free number 800 967 510 available. “It is important to provide support to the elderly, especially in the warmer months. Unfortunately – notes Mariastella Giorlandino, president of the Artemisia Foundation and administrator of the Artemisia Lab Network – not only the heat, but also the years of loneliness experienced during Covid have left psychological damage, especially in adolescents, who show highly aggressive behavior due to excessive dependence on social media and an altered perception of reality.

For these reasons, the Artemisia Foundation, through its network of clinical-diagnostic centers and thanks to its team of doctors, remains open throughout the month of August, to meet the needs of the weakest segments of the population, not only to support patients with chronic non-communicable diseases and for preventive screening, but also with psychological paths with the support of its experts. “Today more than ever we need clear programs and precise investments to provide clinical paths suited to the changing needs of the population – underlines Giorlandino – we must give importance to hospitality, to the quality of the instruments, to the professionalism of the medical staff, we must return to the availability of listening, avoiding logics of economies of scale that should be foreign to the healthcare world”.

The Artemisia Lab Network therefore asks the Ministry of Health and the Lazio Region to hold round tables to discuss programs to subsidize the elderly, projects for schools against stalking, bullying and mobbing, training programs and preparation for the integration of the weakest segments of the population, to try to stem the rampant deterioration of our society. For any further information, please visit the website www.artemisialab.it