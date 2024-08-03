The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a ZOTAC RTX 4070 Super 12GB Twin Edge OC Graphics Card. The reported discount is approximately 10% compared to the average price of the last 90 days. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The average price of the last 90 days is 760 euros. The current price is the lowest ever. The GPU is sold by ATDGROUP-IT, but you can buy a version sold and shipped by Amazon for a single additional euro.