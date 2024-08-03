The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a ZOTAC RTX 4070 Super 12GB Twin Edge OC Graphics Card. The reported discount is approximately 10% compared to the average price of the last 90 days. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The average price of the last 90 days is 760 euros. The current price is the lowest ever. The GPU is sold by ATDGROUP-IT, but you can buy a version sold and shipped by Amazon for a single additional euro.
Zotac Graphics Card Features
The ZOTAC RTX 4070 Super 12GB Twin Edge OC GPU offers one GPU clock speed up to 2490 MHz. The RAM is of the GDDR6 type with a clock speed of up to 18 GHz. This graphics card model offers two fans for cooling.
It has four outputs: one HDMI 2.1a and three DP 1.4a. Measure 234.1mm (depth) x 123.5mm (height) and 40.2mm (width).
