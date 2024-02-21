Today's just-finished Nintendo Direct included the surprise announcement of Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble, a new installment in Sega's spherical simian series.

Launching exclusively for Nintendo Switch on 25th June, this new entry in the series features an online mode where up to 16 players can rush forth simultaneously across obstacles and towards each level's goal. It looks rather like Fall Guys!

Another big change with Banana Rumble is the addition of a Spin Dash move, which lets you charge forward and skip over short gaps. There's a new co-op Adventure Mode, too, and the ability to customize your chimp with over 300 options.



Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble – The Big Roll Out Trailer





All in all, more than 200 stages are set to be included in the game.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble has a release date of 25th June on Nintendo Switch. After a bumpy few entries, does this do enough to tempt you back?