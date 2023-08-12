Arsenal start the season in the best possible way, enjoying themselves against Nottm Forest in front of their fans. Arteta seems to have found the key by joining the new additions with the old footballers. Thomas Partey played at right back and Declan Rice managed the midfield. Martinelli in stellar fashion gave the first to Nketiah, and Bukayo Saka showed why he is one of the most valued footballers in the world with an anthological goal. Forest closed the gap but it was not enough to take the three points from the Gunners.
The second day of the Premier will have one of the best games that can be seen. Selhust Park will host Arsenal on one of the most difficult to score grounds in England. Will Michael Olise continue there?
After the visit to Selhust Park, the Emirates will once again have their men at home to try to get the three points against Fulham, a legendary English team that wants to return to what it was one day.
Luckily for the Gunners fans, they will have two home games in a row and the second one will be against one of the best teams in the Premier League. Ten Hag’s Manchester United will arrive at the Emirates Stadium hungry for victory.
After having played 12 points, Selhust Park will witness Arsenal’s fifth game in the Premier in mid-September. Will Arteta’s men get to start in the same way as last year?
The fifth match that Arsenal will play will be against Spurs, who will play without their now “ex-star” Harry Kane.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Crystal Palace
|
August 21
|
21:30 ESP, 13:30 MX, 16:30 ARG
|
Premier League
|
fulham
|
26 of August
|
4:00 p.m. ESP, 11:00 a.m. MX, 8:00 a.m. ARG
|
Premier League
|
Manchester Utd
|
September 3
|
17:30 ESP, 9:30 MX, 12:30 ARG
|
Premier League
|
Everton
|
16 of September
|
to confirm
|
Premier League
|
Tottenham
|
24th September
|
to confirm
|
Premier League
