Sunday, August 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Arsenal win a valuable title against Manchester City on penalties

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 6, 2023
in Sports
0
Arsenal win a valuable title against Manchester City on penalties

Close


Close

Arsenal

Arsenal vs. Manchester City.

Arsenal vs. Manchester City.

He stayed with the Community Shield in the shootout.

Arsenal won the Community Shielda trophy that was played this Sunday, by defeating Manchester City in the stadium Wembley in the penalty shootout (4-1), after regulation time ended 1-1.

See also  F1 | Russell: "Leclerc made some questionable defenses"

City seemed to have the trophy in their pocket when the youngster Cole Palmer ahead of the team Pep Guardiola in the 77th minute.

(Mourning: the assassination of the Colombian expat skater Luz Mery Tristán(Luz Mery Tristan: the most important achievements of her sports career)

close

However, but Arsenal equalized in the discount with a goal from the Belgian Leandro Trossard (90+11) and took the decision to penalties, as there was no extra time in this tournament.

In the decisive round, the Gunners did not miss any of their four shots (Odegaard, Trossard, Saka and Vieira), while the Skyblues missed the Belgian Kevin de Bruyne and the Spanish Rodri Hernándezthe author of the goal that gave the ‘Champions’ to City last season.

The Community Shield traditionally opens the season in English football and pits the winner of the last Premier League against the FA Cup.

Arsenal vs. Manchester United.

When the winner coincides, as in this edition with City, the tournament is played by the second place in the championship.

The Premier League will begin next Friday with Manchester City’s visit to Burnley, while Arsenal will host Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

See also  Bruno Cerella and Slums Dunk: art goes to the basket. The photos

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Arsenal #win #valuable #title #Manchester #City #penalties

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result