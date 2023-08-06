Arsenal win a valuable title against Manchester City on penalties

Arsenal won the Community Shielda trophy that was played this Sunday, by defeating Manchester City in the stadium Wembley in the penalty shootout (4-1), after regulation time ended 1-1.

City seemed to have the trophy in their pocket when the youngster Cole Palmer ahead of the team Pep Guardiola in the 77th minute.

However, but Arsenal equalized in the discount with a goal from the Belgian Leandro Trossard (90+11) and took the decision to penalties, as there was no extra time in this tournament.

In the decisive round, the Gunners did not miss any of their four shots (Odegaard, Trossard, Saka and Vieira), while the Skyblues missed the Belgian Kevin de Bruyne and the Spanish Rodri Hernándezthe author of the goal that gave the ‘Champions’ to City last season.

The Community Shield traditionally opens the season in English football and pits the winner of the last Premier League against the FA Cup.

When the winner coincides, as in this edition with City, the tournament is played by the second place in the championship.

The Premier League will begin next Friday with Manchester City’s visit to Burnley, while Arsenal will host Nottingham Forest on Saturday.