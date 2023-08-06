Me & him | Outi Broux’s home has 58 budgies flying freely

58 budgies fly freely in fashion designer Outi Broux’s home. Their clear leader is Kari Tapio, whose “lady constantly has to bother other mimes”. In the Me and he section of the monthly supplement, a person talks about his animal.

5.8. 2:00 am | Updated 6.8. 20:33

“First there were six budgies. Then it happened as it often happens to me: it got out of hand.

I currently have 58 budgies. They have a big room of their own there, and sometimes they visit the kitchen to say hello. I don’t have closed cages or doors at all.

Kari Tapio is the boss of the group. He is the bravest, most curious and calmest. He shows everyone that he can even have his back to me. If Kari Tapio makes a noise, the whole flock takes off.

Of course, women try to hit on Kari Tapio all the time. His lady has a terrible need to bother other mimmies. The current wife’s name is Kevät. Kari Tapio has been widowed twice.

Yes, Kari Tapio sometimes makes you want to go. Sometimes there is such a K-18 show on the branches that it is not suitable for children to watch.

Budgies have a lively social life. They are remarkably similar to humans.

They have nicknames for each other. There are long relationships, there are side jumps, there is drama. Sometimes the aunts help the siblings with feeding. There are also rainbow couples and whatnot.

You can communicate with them by looking. I can make them quiet and sleep just by playing with my eyes.

The birds create a steady chirping wave, which is deeply calming. My central nervous system reacts in such a way that it is easy for me to get into a meditative state with them.”