Sunday, May 14, 2023, 5:41 p.m.



The Popular Party will reinforce the next legislature tax benefits for housing and the use of public services for Cartagena families and will design its reconciliation policies taking into account the role of families as caregivers for the elderly, according to the mayoress, Noelia Arroyo. , on the morning of this Sunday, coinciding with the celebration of Family Day.

Arroyo recalled that the recent crisis situations forced the city council to increase to three million the item destined to support families and the entities that care for them “with the aim of preventing families with modest economies from entering a situation of poverty. This reinforcement of aid is going to be maintained.

The mayoress insisted that “we must help more families that have more members, not only for a matter of justice, but also because the birth rate should be a State policy.” That is why the increase from 30 to 60 percent of the IBI bonus for large families and 90 percent for large families of special category will be maintained.

Arroyo highlighted as measures with special benefit for families, the opening of more study classrooms, the increase in nursery places and, on the other hand, the increase in family respite services, more day places and home help services to also make conciliation possible for families with elderly dependents.