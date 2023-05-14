AAccording to the Federal Ministry of the Interior, Schönbohm, the former head of the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), has not violated his official duties. The house of Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) will not open disciplinary proceedings. The portal “Business Insider” reported about it first.

Faeser relieved Schönbohm of official duties last October. This happened shortly after the satirist Jan Böhmermann had discussed his contacts with the “Cyber ​​Security Council Germany” and accused him of being close to Russian secret services. There was a lot of public excitement, but it wasn’t a revelation, the stories were all known.

At the time, Faeser justified the decision by saying that “the public’s necessary trust in the neutrality and impartiality” of Schönbohm as head of the BSI was “permanently damaged”.

It is questionable how good the trust was before the show: there was always trouble between the ministry and Schönbohm. Because he was not a political official, he could not be placed on temporary retirement, but instead became President of the Federal Academy for Public Administration. Union politicians are now accusing Faeser of damaging Schönbohm’s reputation for no reason and are calling for his rehabilitation.