First smashing glass doors, then attaching explosives: The number of automatic demolitions has increased sharply in Germany. Now investigators have succeeded in striking a gang.

50 deeds, 5.2 million euros in loot, four minutes per blast: Makes a minute wage of around 26,000 euros. You can drive from the Netherlands to Bavaria for that. Arrived at the bank branches in the Allgäu or in Upper Franconia, it went very quickly. Hammer out, smash the glass panes in the foyer, plant explosives on the ATM, run out, explosion. Then, along with the money, into the highly motorized car with the German license plates that had just been stolen – and back towards the border.

The Bavarian State Criminal Police Office (LKA) shows on Thursday on video from a surveillance camera how smoothly – and lightning fast – the gang, which the Bamberg public prosecutor’s office has accused of more than 50 crimes in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg: Two men in hoodies, jogging pants and Sneakers smash the glass door in a bank branch with sledgehammers, blow up the machine and are gone again.