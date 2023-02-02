Now My Hero Academia is publishing what will be the last arc of his story. Even though we know the end is coming, there is no official number regarding the missing chapters. But a new poll by Kohei Horikoshi seems to indicate not many.

The author of My Hero Academia shared the results of a popularity poll about his characters. Throughout his publication he has made eight of them, but with this one he indicated that the end is near. Since together with the results he wrote that it will surely be the last one he does.

‘History is going through a lot of chaos and sadness, but I’m here to announce the results of the poll. Thank you very much for the votes and for all the support. I think this will probably be the last popularity poll. Thanks.‘ wrote Kohei Horikoshi.

We recommend you: My Hero Academia: author confirms theory about Deku’s quirk

This farewell makes us think that the last goodbye to My Hero Academia it is very close. The events of the manga are increasing the stakes and seem to be heading towards an epic conclusion. How many more chapters do you think we will have of the manga?

What is happening in the My Hero Academia manga?

The latest chapter of My Hero Academia introduced us to some very exciting trailers that have us waiting for more. On the one hand we have Deku who is preparing to have what seems like a final duel against Shigaraki. Meanwhile, Shoto Todoroki is fighting against Dabi. Finally we have Endeavor and Hawks joining forces to try to stop All for One.

Source: Shueisha

Despite the great promise it is giving, we will have to wait to see what will happen. Since due to the state of health of Kohei Horikoshi a small pause in the publication was announced. So even though the end is near, we still have to wait a while to see it. Do you think it has a good conclusion?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.