The Local Police of Murcia arrested a young man in the early hours of Thursday for attacking his mother in the presence of his underage sisters after entering her house by climbing the facade in the district of La Alberca.

The arrest was carried out by agents based in La Alberca and El Palmar. Specifically, the man was arrested as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of domestic violence.