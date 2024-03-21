Intesa is preparing for a new wave of appointments: 25 positions in top management

Intesa Sanpaolo is preparing to face an important phase of organizational reorganization of its top management in the coming weeks. With the expiry of the 2022-2025 strategic plan now behind us, attention shifts to a renewal operation that will involve not only top management, but the entire company structure. However, the continuity of internal skills and the valorization of resources remain the guiding principles of this transition.

According to what was reported by Milano Finanza, the bank's Board of Directors is ready to launch a new structure of its guidelines. This reorganization will involve approximately 25 key positionsincluding leading roles within the company organization chart.

Among the main moves planned Nicola Fioravanticurrently head of the insurance division, is expected to take on an important role in the governance area, while Paolo Grandi, a leading figure in the banking sector, could conclude his mandate at Ca' de Sass. In the financial sector, the passing of the baton between Stefano Del Punta (11 years at the helm of finance) and Luca Bocca at the helm of the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) promises to be one of the most significant changes.

This change of positions does not come at just any time for Intesa Sanpaolo. The company is in fact facing a critical phase in its strategic path, and CEO Carlo Messina is determined to ensure that the top team is aligned to achieve the set objectives. This determination is reflected in previous reorganisations, which have always focused on enhancing internal skills.

Yet these moves do not occur in a power vacuum. As the term of the Board of Directors expires, the profile of the new leading figures who will take the helm is already starting to emerge. It is rumored that Paolo Grandi may be among the candidates proposed by shareholder foundationswith the decisive support of Cariplo, one of the main shareholders of Intesa Sanpaolo.

The approach of next year's renewal also puts the delicate in the spotlight appointment of the new president of Intesa Sanpaolo. Although Carlo Messina has expressed confidence in the reconfirmation of Gian Maria Gros-Pietro, rumors are circulating regarding a possible candidacy of Francesco Profumo, former manager of Compagnia di San Paolo, with the combined support of Cariplo and the Turin institution. Added to this is also the rumor that Profumo may be a candidate for the presidency of the Italian Banking Association (ABI).