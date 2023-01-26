A man was arrested by the National Police on the night of this Thursday after threatening the agents of the main police station in Murcia with a knife. The defendant, according to sources from the body, had to be reduced by the officials and there were no injuries.

The incident occurred early this Thursday night at the Plaza Ceballos police station in Murcia. The suspect is, apparently, a homeless man of Polish origin and user of the soup kitchen attached to the headquarters. The man entered the police station with the supposed intention of protesting the impossibility of having dinner in said dining room. At one point, according to sources, he pulled out a knife with which he threatened the policemen, having to be reduced and detained.