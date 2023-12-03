It was the woman herself who raised the alarm this Saturday night when she called the emergency services due to the threats and attacks by her partner. The man had caused several cuts with a knife and threatened to end her life.

Several agents from the Local Police of Murcia went to the scene and detained the man, who was taken to the police station in the Carmen neighborhood.

The woman, for her part, was treated by paramedics for the injuries she had suffered. According to what she herself was able to relate, her now arrested man began to hit her after a heated argument and grabbed a knife to injure her.

Unfortunately, this was not the only case of gender violence that the Murcia Local Police had to deal with this Saturday. Another man was arrested after insulting and hitting his girlfriend several times in the middle of a leisure center in the city.

From the body itself they insist on remembering that victims can call 092 and 112 to receive attention, in addition to 016, the telephone number against gender violence.