A young man drives in the wrong direction near Amersfoort and collides with an oncoming car. Two children aged 12 and 14 die and their parents are seriously injured.

Firefighters are on duty at the scene of the accident at the Hoevelaken motorway junction east of Amsterdam. Image: dpa

bTwo children and a young man died in a serious accident involving a wrong-way driver in the Netherlands. The parents of the children who were killed were seriously injured, the police announced on Sunday.

Accordingly, a 19-year-old man drove his car in the wrong direction near Amersfoort late on Saturday evening and collided head-on with the oncoming car belonging to the family from Hilversum.

The family’s two children, aged 12 and 14, died and their parents were seriously injured. The police said her condition was worrying. The 19-year-old wrong-way driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries and died there a short time later.

The accident occurred at the Hoevelaken motorway junction east of Amsterdam. Many emergency workers were deployed and the A1 was closed in both directions for hours. It was initially unclear why the 19-year-old was driving in the wrong direction.