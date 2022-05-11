EP Murcia Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 2:13 p.m.



A 37-year-old ‘gorrilla’ was arrested this past Tuesday by a staff from the Special Group for Citizen Security (GESC) of the Local Police of the Murcia City Council. According to police sources, the individual would have attacked one of the agents. In addition, as indicated by the Corps, he would have hurled insults at the other police officer who formed the patrol.