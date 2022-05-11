Ammonium nitrate is commonly used as a source of nitrogen for the manufacture of fertilizers and can cause respiratory problems if one inhales large amounts of it. Russia did not immediately comment on the report, and it could not be verified, according to Reuters.

“We confirm that there is no immediate threat to the lives of the residents of Sloviansk,” the city authorities of Sloviansk said, adding that the warehouse is located in the Kramatorsk region.

The outbreak of a fire in a huge shipment of ammonium nitrate that was stored in the port of Beirut on August 4, 2020, caused the largest “non-nuclear” explosion known to mankind, which killed 218 people and more than 7,500 wounded and great losses in the Lebanese capital.