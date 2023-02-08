The masons worked yesterday Tuesday on the cobblestones located in front of the Palacio de Aguirre, where the Muram is located. / ANTONIO GIL / AGM

The Plaza de la Merced, or the Lake as it is popularly known, tries to recover its splendor with a comprehensive remodeling that began in November and is scheduled to finish this February. Deadlines that will not interfere with the development of Lent or Easter. The Lord of the Lake will be able to start his Way of the Cross on Friday