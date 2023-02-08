Infrastructures foresees that the remodeling started in November and pending since 2013 will finish this month so as not to interfere in the Lenten acts
The Plaza de la Merced, or the Lake as it is popularly known, tries to recover its splendor with a comprehensive remodeling that began in November and is scheduled to finish this February. Deadlines that will not interfere with the development of Lent or Easter. The Lord of the Lake will be able to start his Way of the Cross on Friday
