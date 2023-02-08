Red Bull’s Christian Horner is wary of the Ferrari engine coming Formula 1 season.

Formula 1 will soon erupt again. We can’t wait and hope for exciting GPs. It looks like Red Bull can’t be as dominant as last year, but you never know. Christian Horner takes into account that the Italian racing stable can drive with more aggressive engine settings. That can be a disadvantage for other teams.

Horner on the Ferrari engine

There are even more rules this season. It’s hard to keep track of them all, but we’ll do our best for you. For example, the capacity may no longer increase due to the freezing of further development, but adjustments to increase reliability may. And that’s where it comes in. Horner thinks that Ferrari can take a hit here and put a heavier load on the engine – without breaking it – than Red Bull.

Ferrari F1 would be stupid if they don’t pay attention to this. Recently, the cars of the brand were not always reliable. If they succeed there, they can compete even more with Max Verstappen, for example. By setting an aggressive engine setting, Ferrari can eventually get more out of the engine than before.

Reliability

Horner says about this to Auto, Motor und Sport that the engines and fuel are homologated. New mixtures are not allowed. He continues: “But of course Ferrari had reliability problems last year. If they fix those problems, they can get more out of the same engine this year.”

The question is how Red Bull can respond to this. Horner thinks that Ferrari can achieve a serious margin with this. Last year his team hardly had any reliability problems, so there is not much to gain for them there. Red Bull has to get it from somewhere else, which makes it clear that the upcoming races are crucial to see how far each team is. Exciting!

