The winner of the tenth edition of the Vendée Globe, Charlie Dalin, has entered the legend of the regatta. After 64 days at a breakneck pace, the 40-year-old Frenchman has his name on the trophy. With remarkable precision, bold but carefully measured strategies, and characteristic scientific rigor, Dalin has achieved an incredible victory that has made him lower the solo circumnavigation record by nine days. After his second place in the last edition, Charlie Dalin embodies perseverance, resistance and the tireless pursuit of perfection.

—How do you feel after this incredible victory?

—Well, the emotions are indescribable. It is the result of so much work! I am happy to have won this Vendée Globe, this true monument of ocean racing, and to join this very exclusive club of winners. Four years ago I was very close, but Yannick (Bestaven) won. This time it’s me and it’s a victory for the entire Macif team. It’s great! Today I am the happiest man in the world, that’s for sure. They are crazy emotions, I have never felt like this before. Crossing the finish line with the dawn light shining on perfectly calm water, the boat gliding. It has been simply fabulous. An explosion of emotions in my head: immense joy. It is by far the most beautiful ending of my entire career!

—It is a mixture of euphoria, immense joy and pride, especially for the work done by the entire team and the unconditional support of Macif. We fought for four years for this project. From the design of the boat to its development, including its optimization, it is a collective effort. I had a great time in the water. I have been very lucky on this trip around the world: the boat returns in perfect condition. It remains at 100% of its potential, with its two foils, all its sails and its systems working. Of course, I have had some problems, but I have managed to repair or replace everything. This has allowed me to cross the Atlantic in race mode. The competition was exactly what I was looking for in this Vendée Globe. The confrontation with Yoann (Richomme) has been exceptional. Between us, it has been decided by very little, in front of Cabo Frio, a place where the meteorological models are very bad or even non-existent. In the end I broke this record thanks to him, because we have constantly strived to give the best of ourselves. Until the end, nothing is gained. We have sailed at full speed throughout the entire trip around the world, which has forced us to maintain an incredible pace. I feel like I left the day before yesterday. This victory is, above all, that of the entire Macif team.

—Are you surprised by the differences compared to other favorites, such as Thomas Ruyant, Jérémie Beoyou and others?

—Yes and no. The boats are very fast when conditions are favorable and very slow when they are not. This difference is hard for them. It is not a reflection of a difference in level between us. They did not have the same luck with the weather in the Indian Ocean. They found themselves a little behind at a time when they shouldn’t have been. For Yoann and me, everything continued pretty virtuously from then on, while for them it followed a pretty bad downward spiral. We do not live the same Vendée Globe. In the Great South I never had more than 40 knots. I really experienced quite exceptional conditions. I probably had the easiest Southern Ocean in the entire fleet.

—The boat ended up in good condition, what about you?

—The only injury I suffered was a sail repair needle that stuck deep in my thumb while repairing a sail near New Zealand. I was afraid it would get infected, but everything turned out fine. I sometimes flew forward due to the boat’s movements, but I was never seriously injured. I even think I’m a little less tired than I was four years ago, no doubt thanks to the experience. That being said, the current euphoria is probably masking my true fatigue!

—Did you imagine you could complete the trip around the world in 64 days?

—Breaking the record is the icing on the cake. The main objective has always been to win. I knew that ships were capable of circumnavigating the world in less than 70 days, but 64? It’s crazy! We have achieved some pretty fabulous averages. We’ve certainly set a new standard with these ships and the systems are a lot of fun to play with. It is a privilege that was previously reserved for multihulls. This new situation really allows the Vendée Globe to reach a new dimension. Furthermore, the weather conditions were very favorable, especially in the South and on the way up to the Atlantic. I will remember that huge depression in the Indian Ocean for a long time. It was decisive. I chose to surf it to stay ahead and it paid off. Then the battle with Yoann to the finish line was memorable.

—What has been your favorite moment?

—The descent of the Atlantic continues to be a magical moment. Sailing solo on this magnificent boat was extraordinary. Other moments left their mark on me, like rounding Cape Horn during the day or dealing with the Great Depression in the Indian Ocean. Although it was exhausting, it was fascinating. The battle with Yoann in the Pacific and in the Atlantic was incredible, it reminded me of our years on the Figaro. There was no shortage of difficult moments, such as repairing a crucial sail in extreme conditions near New Zealand or dealing with a 1.50 meter crack in the hull, which required a composite repair. Fortunately, every problem had a solution and I was able to keep attacking.

—When did you think you were really going to win?

—Really at the last minute. Four years ago, until the last afternoon, I thought he would win, but Yannick finally won. This time, I only allowed myself to believe it when I crossed the finish line!

—Will you return to the Vendée in four years?

-Why not? I don’t rule it out. Four years ago, the desire to return was immediate, but the dynamics were different: I was 2 hours and 30 minutes away from victory. This time, I’m just going to enjoy the feeling of success.

—What’s next?

—First of all, I am going to welcome Yoann and Seb (Simon). Then, probably next week, I will enjoy being able to relax on my couch, although I think I will soon return to the offices to report on the race and decide what modifications will be made to the boat to make it even more efficient for the next few races. two seasons.