ELottery players or a betting pool from Norway have won the Eurojackpot worth 120 million euros. With the winning numbers 6, 19, 32, 39, 42 and the two Euro numbers 4 and 9, a player or a syndicate was correct for the first time after 16 draws without a main prize, as Westlotto announced on Tuesday after the draw in Helsinki.

In the history of this lottery there have already been two German lottery players who have secured 120 million. One winner came from Schleswig-Holstein (June 2023) and one from Berlin (November 2022). The two hold the German winning record. The first profit of 120 million euros went to Denmark in July 2022. More is not possible, because the European lottery with 18 participating countries is capped at 120 million euros. Every additional euro played flows into the next prize category.

The Eurojackpot was last won on November 17, 2023: around 36.5 million euros went to Lower Saxony. During the 17 draws of the now ended jackpot phase, which ran from mid-November 2023 to mid-January 2024, a total of 35 game participants were able to become millionaires or even multi-millionaires.

The next chance to win Eurojackpot is on January 19th (Friday). In this drawing the jackpot starts again at ten million euros.