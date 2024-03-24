The first stop on the tour Gianluca Grignani it didn't go well at all. The artist was forced to interrupt his concert at the Phenomenon in Fontaneto d'Agogna, in the province of Novara. But what happened? Not even his fans initially managed to calm him down.

It showed annoyed and angryGianluca Grignani was performing in the club, when he suddenly stopped and commented, with dissent, on the too many Technical Problems. Then he left the stage, displeasing his many fans, who tried to convince him to continue the concert.

But what made the artist so angry? From his long outburst, it was well understood that those who had to take care of his performance would not have carried out the work as expected. The singer highlighted the various technical problems they have prevented from singing, like the guitar that didn't work. Here are his words:

I have to understand why everything that should have been done wasn't done. It's strange. I do not understand. There's no f… The guitar doesn't work. The other one does what he wants. Everyone does whatever the fuck they want and then I find myself in trouble. I'm not joking, but I want to understand this. I am forced to end the concert here. I swear, I might as well leave now. You have to believe me, I'm forced to stop. I am in no condition to work. Coming to this is too much. I'm sincere. I greet you and I explained the reason and I will let you know the rest.

After the long outburst, he thanked his audience and has left the stage. No one could convince him to stay. Or at least that's what fans believed. A few minutes later, Gianluca Grignani changed his mind and returned to the stage to sing some of his most famous songs at chapel. At the end of the concert, no other details about what happened were published, neither on the page of the structure that hosted his concert, nor by the person directly involved!

The next tour stop of the artist is scheduled for March 29, 2004. He will perform in concert in Taneto, a hamlet of the municipality of Gattatico, in the province of Reggio nell'Emilia. The dates will then follow:

March 30 – SENIGALLIA (Ancona) – MAMAMIA.

3 April – MILAN – ALCATRAZ.

4 April – TURIN – MILK.

11 April – MODUGNO (Bari) – DEMODÈ CLUB.

18 April – CIAMPINO (Rome) – ORION LIVE CLUB

20 April – PORDENONE – CAPITOL

23 April – POZZUOLI (Naples) – DUEL LIVE

26 April – PADUA – HALL

28 April – FLORENCE – VIPER

