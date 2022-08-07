Arnold Schwarzenegger, one of the best known and most loved actors by the public, blew out his “first 75” candles on July 30th. We celebrate it with a brief overview of the vehicles (cars and as we will see also motorbikes) that appeared on the big screen, with the “great”, in every sense, US actor next to, above, or behind the wheel. Majority shareholder of our selection: Terminator IIprobably the “action movie” starring Schwarzenegger with the most iconic means