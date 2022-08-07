Elena Murina, a methodologist at the BKC Newton School bilingual school, called the two-year-old age optimal for starting to learn English in a conversation with Moslenta.

“At this age, children have a much more developed linguistic ear, which allows them to easily and naturally capture and reproduce any accent, including the most “prestigious”, royal RP (received pronunciation), when it comes to English,” the specialist explained. According to her, young children do not learn the language, but rather “absorb” it, while receiving the necessary information in a playful way.

At the same time, the interlocutor noted that a later start of learning a language also has its advantages: with age, attention span and concentration level increase, as well as analytical abilities and reading ability are connected, thanks to which the vocabulary grows many times faster, as in the native, as well as in a foreign language.

“But, of course, how well and how many languages ​​we speak is influenced by a lot of factors: our life circumstances, travel, friends, study, work, personal life,” said Murina.

Earlier, the teacher named simple ways to develop children’s motor skills at home.